It’s been a great 2023-2024 National Capital Junior Hockey League season so far for the Vankleek Hill Cougars (14-6-0-0), but the one mountain they still haven’t been able to climb is earning a win over the first-place Gatineau-Hull Volant (17-2-0-0).

Saturday, December 2 – Gatineau-Hull Volant 8, Vankleek Hill Cougars 4

Despite a strong effort for the first half of the game, the Cougars fell once again to the Volant last Saturday evening (December 2), this time dropping an 8-4 decision on home ice at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. Vankleek Hill led 3-1 early in the second period and closed back to within a goal midway through the third, but that was as close as the Cougars came to pulling out a victory.

Andy Lightle-Blais scored twice for Vankleek Hill, while Bruno Laframboise and Malcolm Seguin each had single markers. Tristan Paquette took the loss in goal, relieving starter Tiger Ramcharitar. Both netminders allowed four goals in the contest.

Friday, December 1 – Vankleek Hill Cougars 6, Metcalfe Jets 2

It was a night of balanced offense, with six different players scoring single markers, as the Vankleek Hill Cougars kicked off the month of December by shooting down the Metcalfe Jets 6-2 on Friday evening (December 1).

Mathieu Belanger, Garrett Cunning, Bruno Laframboise, Andy Lightle-Blais, Alexander Perry and Zachary Sullivan all scored, as the Cougars stormed out to a 5-1 lead over Metcalfe (3-16-1-0) by the end of the second period and never looked back. Cunning added an assist to earn Player of the Game honors for Vankleek Hill, while Tristan Paquette earned the win in net.

Split keeps Cougars in second place in NCJHL standings, St-Isidore sits in fourth

Despite the loss to Gatineau-Hull, the split of games last weekend, allowed the Cougars to retain their grip on second place by a single point over the third-place Morrisburg Lions (13-7-1-0), with a game in hand. Vankleek Hill now trails first-place Gatineau-Hull by six points and has played one more game than the Volant.

The St-Isidore Eagles (11-7-0-1) have sole possession of fourth place in the standings with 23 points, three more than the fifth-place Cumberland Castors (9-7-2-0).

Upcoming Games – Castors visit Vankleek Hill this Saturday

The Cougars again have two games this weekend, kicking off with a road contest at the Chesterville Arena against the North Dundas Rockets (7-10-0-0) on Friday evening, December 8. On Saturday evening (December 9) the Cougars will host the Cumberland Castors at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre in a 7:30 p.m. start.

On Saturday, December 16, Vankleek Hill will host the St-Isidore Eagles. Game time at the Vankleek Hill Arena is 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars will wrap up 2023 on Sunday, December 16, with an afternoon road game rematch against the Gatineau-Hull Volant. Game time at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau is 4 p.m.

Hawks netminder Pelekos named CCHL’s top goalie for November

Hawkesbury Hawks netminder Dimitri Pelekos was selected as the top goaltender in the Central Canada Hockey League’s Source for Sports Performers of the Month for November.

The 2003 goaltender born in St-Eugene, has been in net for 20 games this season with a record of 8-7-1. Currently Pelekos is at a 0.921 SV% and 2.95 GAA.

With Pelekos’ strong goaltending abilities, Hawkesbury (15-8-2-1) currently sits fourth overall in the league, third in the Yzerman Division.

NCJHL Standings – December 4, 2023

Vankleek Hill Cougars versus Gatineau-Hull Volant, Saturday, December 2. Photo: Mac Hinton

The Vankleek Hill Cougars topped the Metcalfe Jets 6-2 on the road on Friday, December 1. Photo: Mac Hinton