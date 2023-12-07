Grenville village council has adopted a zoning amendment regulation which could be a hint of things to come for a currently commercial property near the Long Sault Bridge.

On Monday, December 4, council adopted a regulation which permits a mezzanine level and H4 designated multi-family housing development, an H5 designated collective dwelling development, and allows 48 apartments instead of 36 apartments per building in zone C-801. The changes would permit an apartment building to be constructed on the property currently occupied by a now vacant commercial building fronting Route 344 and the Ottawa River near the approach to the Long Sault Bridge. The vacant commercial building was previously home to a hunting and fishing supply store.

Director-General Alain Léveillé said he is unaware of when any development of a new apartment building may begin at the site because no developer has yet submitted a proposal to the municipality.

The regulation was adopted unanimously by all Grenville village councillors who were present at the meeting on December 4. Mayor Pierre Thauvette and Councillor Peter Dopelhamer were absent. Councillor Jocelyne Louis-Seize chaired the council meeting.

