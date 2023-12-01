Ontario’s Associate Minister of Housing, and the Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell are striking a positive tone when it comes to possible funding for building projects at local long-term care facilities.

At the official opening of the new Vankleek Senior Citizens Manor apartments on November 24, Associate Minister of Housing Rob Flack was asked about the possibility of the not-for-profit Centre d’accueil Roger-Séguin long-term care facility in Clarence Creek obtaining funding for its proposed $11.7 million redevelopment project.

“I think they have a pretty good chance, they should just apply,” Flack said.

Flack had already announced nearly $1.5 million each that day for the Vankleek Manor and Residence Lajoie in St-Albert.

However, long-term care facilities are not funded by the Ministry of Housing, but rather by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. The Vankleek Manor is apartments for completely independent senior citizens with no assisted living requirements.

MPP Stéphane Sarrazin said possible funding for the Centre d’accueil Roger-Séguin project is under consideration by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. When asked about the possibility of provincial funding to offset the more than $78 million cost of the new Prescott and Russell Residence being constructed in Hawkesbury, Sarrazin said he has been discussing the possibility with Long-Term Care Minister Stan Cho and will be meeting with him in January.

