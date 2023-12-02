A Clarence-Rockland resident is among 47 males provincial and municipal police forces in Ontario and Québec arrested for alleged child pornography and child luring offences between November 27 and 30.

The accused individual’s range in age from 18 to 84 and are from all regions of Ontario and Québec.

A 40-year-old man from Clarence-Rockland is facing charges of two counts of possession of child pornography.

The public is asked to report all cases of online child sexual exploitation to Cybertip.ca.

