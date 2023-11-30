The U13AA Cobras travelled to Pembroke Ontario from November 17th to 19th in order to compete in the prestigious International Silver Stick Tournament. The U13AA Cobras faced a tough task right from the first puck drop by meeting league rivals and 5th provincially ranked Cumberland Jr Grads. Both teams battled to a 2-2 tie. The U13AA Cobras then got their first win of the tournament by a score of 3-1 against the Northumberland Nighthawks. Another league rival, the Upper Ottawa valley Aces U13AA were then waiting but the Cobras prevailed in a 1-0 win. The Cobras were now out of Round Robin play with a 2-0-1 record. Waiting for the Cobras in the semi-finals were the Belleville Bulls, the Cobras skated to a 5-3 win and earned their place in the final against an familiar and worthy adversary, the Cumberland Jr Grads. Cobras Coach Eric Germain had his team. ready and they came out strong, playing with confidence the U13AA Cobras won the Silver Stick Tournament by a score of 5-2. The U13AA Cobras will now be travelling to Port Huron in January to play against other Silver Stick winners from across North America.

