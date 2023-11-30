The U15AA Cobras also travelled to Pembroke from November 24th to 26th to compete in their age category of the International Silver Stick Tournament. The U15AA Cobras were handed defeat by losing 4-1 in their first game against the Scarborough Young Bruins, this would only serve as extra motivation as the tournament would move along. The Cobras quickly turned the ship around and got a big 4-0 win against the Mississauga Terriers. A 2-2 tie versus league rival Upper Ottawa Valley Aces would have the Cobras out of the Round Robin with a 1-1-1 record. They once again faced off against the Terriers in the semi-final and it was again a 4 goal win, by the score of 5-1 that would set the stage for the U15AA Cobras in the finals against the dreaded Scarborough Young Bruins. The game would solve nothing as both were able to score 2 goals on each other. The U15AA finals would be decided in the finals. Cobras Coach Zack Payer remained focused and gave the team a pep talk. Close to the 5 minute mark of the overtime period, Champlain Resident Thomas Ranger scored the game winner sending the crowd into a frenzy! The U15AA Cobras are now Silver Stick Champions and will be going to Port Huron to face off against other Silver Stick champions in the new year.
