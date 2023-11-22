The United Counties of Prescott and Russell honoured its 2023 Warden on Saturday, November 18.

Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel has served as the head of the regional government during the past year. More than 200 guests gathered on Saturday evening for the annual Warden’s Banquet, held at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute.

For the first time this year, a commemorative medal was awarded at the Warden’s Banquet to a community hero. It was presented posthumously to Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on May 11 in Bourget. A minute of silence was observed during the banquet to pay tribute to both Mueller and his colleagues. Mueller’s family received the medal on his behalf.

The UCPR is proud to have among its citizens, committed volunteers who work, often behind the scenes, to make their communities better places to live. These volunteers have a great impact on the well-being of their neighbours. For the ninth consecutive year, these outstanding contributions were celebrated with the presentation of the JP St-Pierre Award. This year, this award was presented to Louise Bédard. In addition to serving as chair of Patrimoine Longueuil-L’Orignal Heritage, Bédard works with the L’Orignal Food Bank, the MacDonnell-Williamson House, and the L’Orignal Old Jail.

The Warden’s Award is given annually to one or two UCPR employees in recognition of their exceptional work, outstanding contributions, and professionalism towards the community of Prescott and Russell and their colleagues. This year, Riopel presented this high distinction to Director of Public Works Jérémie Bouchard, and Director of Social Services Sylvie Millette.

Funds raised at the Warden’s Banquet, as well as the Warden’s Golf Tournament held in June this year, will be distributed to local non-profit organizations at the next Warden’s Inauguration Ceremony, which will take place in L’Orignal on Wednesday, December 20.

UCPR 2023 Warden Normand Riopel at the Warden’s Banquet in Vankleek Hill on November 18. Submitted photo

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.