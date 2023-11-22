It has been a busy fall for sports and physical education at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI).

Soccer season has wrapped up. VCI’s Junior Boys soccer team will represent Prescott-Russell in the spring as “A” reps after losing 1-0 in the finals against “AA” team from L’Escale in Rockland. The boy’s volleyball and girls’ basketball seasons begin at the end of November. There are home basketball games on Wednesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 13. VCI is also hosting a volleyball tournament on Thursday, December 14.

In September, the VCI golf team, composed of Garrett Cunning, Reid Cunning, Parker Hall, Tanner Albright and Cody Horner, came third out of 11 schools participating at the PRSSAA tournament. Reid Cunning qualified (top two) to represent Prescott-Russell at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) championship in Morrisburg, on October 3 where he shot an 89.

In September, students from the VCI Specialist High Skills Major program got the opportunity to visit TD Place in Ottawa and attended workshops about mental health and personal training. VCI alumni and current Ottawa 67’s player, Bradley Horner was on hand to speak to students about personal training. Students were also given a tour of the stadium and got a chance to visit the 67’s locker room.

The VCI golf team. Garrett Cunning, Reid Cunning, Parker Hall, Tanner Albright and Cody Horner. Submitted photo

