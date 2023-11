Jean-Michel Fournier of L’Orignal has a bit more money in his pocket, and he has helped the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank.

Fournier won the food bank’s 50/50 draw it held at the Hawkesbury Expo on November 11 and 12. The prize is $920.

