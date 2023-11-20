Québec provincial police continue to search for a missing Harrington man, and his family is anxiously waiting.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, Karl Ward was last seen at around 11 a.m. on November 16 near his home on Chemin Ward in Harrington.

Ward is 1.80 m/five feet, 10 inches tall, has grey hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing outdoor work clothes.

Karl Ward’s sister Linda Trottier said on Monday, November 20, that the Sûreté du Québec spent the weekend searching the area using all-terrain vehicles, horses, dogs, and a helicopter.

“We’re trying to find him,” Trottier said.

Ward lived alone on his farm and his family was in regular contact with him. Trottier said his twin sister, and a sister-in-law had spoken with him on Monday, November 13.

Trottier is anxious about if her brother will be found alive.

“He’s a trusting soul,” was how she described him.

Anyone who sees Karl Ward is asked to call 911. In addition, any information that could help find him can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800- 659-4264.

