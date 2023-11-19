There’s a new location in Alexandria to purchase produced food and artisan products.

On Saturday, November 18, the new home of The Glengarry Market officially opened at 90 Main Street South in Alexandria.

The Glengarry Market is a vendor cooperative, supporting local farmers, food producers, and crafters. More than 60 local businesses are now represented at the market. The Glengarry Market is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

