The feel of the festive season began to arrive in Vankleek Hill on Saturday, November 18. It was Christmas Porch Tour day in town. The porches of five homes were beautifully decorated for Christmas with local specialty retailers on site offering their products.

November 18 was also Tea and Christmas Treasures time in Vankleek Hill with vintage Christmas decorations, bake sales, and tea served in the halls at St. John’s Anglican Church and Trinity United Church. At Église St-Grégoire Catholic church, there was a large bake sale and lunch served. At The Review office on Main Street, a pie sale raised funds for the Higginson Tower.

Photos by James Morgan

St. John’s Anglican Church hall
94 Stanley Street. Decorating by Jade Garden and photography sessions offered by Emily Vanderbeek Photography
59 Mill Street with decorating and products by Dunrobin Distilleries
29 Hamil Street. Decorating by Ouimet Farms and products for sale from 2 Sisters
Summer, at left, and Spring, at right supervised the pie sale for the Higginson Tower held at The Review office.
A long table of delicious treats at St-Grégoire church.

