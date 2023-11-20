Shelley Mullin, right, of The Chocolate Box, was greeting visitors at 95 Higginson Street where the decorating was done by Vankleek Cottage for the Christmas Porch Tour. Photo: James Morgan
The feel of the festive season began to arrive in Vankleek Hill on Saturday, November 18. It was Christmas Porch Tour day in town. The porches of five homes were beautifully decorated for Christmas with local specialty retailers on site offering their products.
November 18 was also Tea and Christmas Treasures time in Vankleek Hill with vintage Christmas decorations, bake sales, and tea served in the halls at St. John’s Anglican Church and Trinity United Church. At Église St-Grégoire Catholic church, there was a large bake sale and lunch served. At The Review office on Main Street, a pie sale raised funds for the Higginson Tower.
Photos by James Morgan
