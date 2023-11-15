Russell’s Dave Dyer will be inducted into the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in the sport’s Builder Category. Also being inducted from cross-country skiing will be Sudbury’s Devon Kershaw, one of Canada’s most successful athletes, longtime coach Jack Sasseville from the Barrie area and Alain Masson, coach and athlete from Whitehorse, Yukon.

Dyer has been a mainstay in the sport’s national events for over 30 years. His involvement began in the early 80’s as Jackrabbit Program Coordinator for the National Capital Division. He then moved to National in the mid 80’s, becoming the Events Manager, developing and coordinating National and International level events in Canada and the Officials Development program. Dyer added Marketing to his portfolio in the 90’s and moved on to the Canada Games for several years before returning to skiing in 2002.

As a culminating achievement in Dyer’s long career, the creation and successful delivery of the 2016 Tour de Canada World Cup Series stands out, the series included a World Cup sprint event in Gatineau’s Jacques Cartier Park. The Ski Tour’s resounding success demonstrated what Dyer was capable of through his team building and coordination skills, assets that helped build so many capable event organizing committees, across the country. A quote he is well known for is: “Whatever you need, I’ll help.”

Among Dyer’s attributes often echoed by others, are his dedication and work ethic. He put an incredible number of hours into his role, above and beyond his paid duties, to ensure events were of the highest quality for the athletes. He continues to help run events as a volunteer such as the 2023 Ontario Winter Games and ENGNE events including the upcoming Candy Cane Cup and Nationals. Dave has also been a very passionate volunteer and builder in the Russell Soccer Association.