The pop-up shops at the Arbor Gallery are up and running, offering a wide range of unique gifts for the holiday season. While there, visitors can also enjoy the continuing exhibitions – Walking in my Yesterdays, paintings by Susie Fairbrother and Attune, photographs by Lauren Michelle Levesque.

The weekend of November 18 and 19 will see the return of two popular pop-up artisan vendors – Garnet Millar and Annie and Marie-Eve Bergevin. Millar offers exquisite stained and fused glass objects, ranging from window decorations and decorative bowls and platters to coasters, jewellery and tree ornaments.

Annie and Marie-Eve Bergevin’s handmade Christmas decorations were very popular last year. Using natural and man-made materials, they have created centrepieces, wall decorations and more.

The pop-ups not only feature one-of-a-kind and affordable gifts but support local artists and artisans.

Christmas Porch Tour

If you are part of the Vankleek Hill Christmas Porch Tour (or even if you’re not) come into the Arbor Gallery this Saturday to warm up with free coffee and hot chocolate and to search for Frost the Gnome. Visitors can also find more unique gift items in the gallery’s gift shop, including art, glass objects, ceramics, jewellery, books, cloth items, cards and more.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Open Saturdays at 10 am for Pop-up weekends. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.