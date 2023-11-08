Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury has been busy lately supporting local food banks in their efforts to make sure every resident has enough to eat.
On October 11, the Vankleek Hill Food Bank and the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank each received contributions of $1,000 from Branch 472.
On October 20, the branch presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Alfred Food Bank.
