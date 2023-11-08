Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury has been busy lately supporting local food banks in their efforts to make sure every resident has enough to eat.

On October 11, the Vankleek Hill Food Bank and the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank each received contributions of $1,000 from Branch 472.

On October 20, the branch presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Alfred Food Bank.

From left to right: Diane Sauvé of the Alfred Food Bank, Hawkesbury Legion First Vice President Michel Denis and Raymond Bouchard of the Alfred Food Bank. Submitted photo From left to right: Branch 472 President Jack Hume, Robert Lefebvre and Jeanne Charlebois of the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank, and Branch 472 First Vice President Michel Denis. Submitted photo

