Eat a smile and help feed others in the community!

Between November 13 and November 19, Holiday Smile Cookies will be sold at the Tim Hortons location at 1000 McGill Street in Hawkesbury. Proceeds from the sale of the Holiday Smile Cookies will go to the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank.

This is the first year Tim Hortons has held a Holiday Smile Cookie promotion to support charities in communities across Canada.