A new program which trains personal support workers (PSW) at the Prescott and Russell Residence is a success, according to the facility’s administrator. In the winter and spring of 2023, Eric Larocque developed a program to train PSW’s both in-person and online for employment at the Hawkesbury facility. Training began in July, 2023. In the online program, three cohorts will train and graduate each year for the next three years. Practical work for online students will be done on the job at the Residence. The students were hired as employees before they began their training, and there is no cost to the students. Larocque said 40 people were interviewed for the positions and ultimately, 23 people were selected. “I am quite happy with the turnout,” he remarked. “We’ve got some very qualified individuals,” Larocque commented. Recruitment for the program was coordinated through the Employment Services Centre of Prescott-Russell. A retired staff member agreed to return to teach the classes. The idea behind the program was to ensure there is a sufficient number of PSW’s to work at the Residence and to staff its new location in Hawkesbury, which will open in 2024. The Prescott and Russell Residence is owned and operated by the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR). To cover the cost of providing the course, $280,000 was used from the 2023 UCPR budget along with additional funding from the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care. will also be used. During 2024 UCPR budget discussions on October 25 2023, Larocque indicated to UCPR council he would like the program to continue with funding allocated for it in the 2024 budget. Larocque’s budget request is that $536,400 be set aside for PSW training.

“This is a huge success; we’ve got 23 students right now at the residence,” Larocque told council.

He said the program to train PSW’s for the Prescott and Russell Residence has attracted the attention of the Ontario government as a way of training and retaining health care support staff. He said continuing the program will ensure there are enough PSW’s to work at the new Residence when it opens.

No members of council objected to the recommended allocation.

“We’re going to be able to staff our residence,” Larocque told council.