The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) recently marked 60 years of conservation. In October 1963, an order-in-council was adopted by the provincial cabinet after local municipalities requested the creation of a conservation authority to help address local land use conditions such as flooding, poor farm drainage, and the provision of water supplies from the St. Lawrence River. Conservation authorities are charitable or non-profit organizations legislated under the Conservation Authorities Act, 1946.

First known as the Raisin River Conservation Authority, RRCA jurisdiction was originally based around the Raisin River’s watershed. Hoople Creek and the Delisle, Beaudette, and Rigaud Rivers were later added and the RRCA was then renamed the Raisin Region Conservation Authority.

“Today, the RRCA protects people and property from natural hazards like flooding and erosion, conserves environmentally significant land, protects municipal drinking water at the source, fosters land stewardship, and provides recreation and eco-tourism opportunities,” said RRCA Vice Chair Bryan McGillis.