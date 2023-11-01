To some viewers, the scenery may look familiar on a new automobile TV commercial in the near future.

The Review learned that a crew was making a commercial for a major automobile manufacturer along Chemin de la Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Monday, October 30. The film crew had set up a base camp at Rafting Propulsion and traffic was periodically closed along the road so filming work could proceed.

The Lachute-based Film Laurentides agency promotes and arranges filming sites across the Laurentides region of Québec for production companies ranging from TV commercials and television programs to Hollywood movies.

The TV commercial film crew had set up its base camp at Rafting Propulsion. Photo: James Morgan