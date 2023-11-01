To some viewers, the scenery may look familiar on a new automobile TV commercial in the near future.
The Review learned that a crew was making a commercial for a major automobile manufacturer along Chemin de la Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Monday, October 30. The film crew had set up a base camp at Rafting Propulsion and traffic was periodically closed along the road so filming work could proceed.
The Lachute-based Film Laurentides agency promotes and arranges filming sites across the Laurentides region of Québec for production companies ranging from TV commercials and television programs to Hollywood movies.