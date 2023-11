Shown from left to right are Branch 472 are Secretary June Elliott, First Vice President Michel Demis, and President Jack Hume. Representing the L’Orignal Food Bank are volunteer Martine Turpin and Vice President Jo-Anne Poirier. Submitted photo

