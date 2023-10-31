Sunday, October 29 was a good time to get Christmas shopping started in Vankleek Hill. Donna Stuart hosted an artisan market featuring 23 local makers, crafters, and vendors at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. There was also a silent auction and bake table. Proceeds from the event went to Kingston 4 Paws, an organization which provides service dogs to people in need across Eastern Ontario. “I try to promote as many local, talented people as I can,” said Stuart. She also emphasizes on giving proceeds from each event to not-for-profit organizations. Stuart plans to organize another artisan market in the spring of 2024.

Photos by James Morgan

Shannon McKibbin, left, and artisan Linda Rutgers of Montpellier, right. Balance entertained at the artisan market.

