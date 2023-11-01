Let’s talk turkey! Turkey dinner, that is.

The Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society and the Prescott County Holstein Club are hosting their annual Country Christmas Party at the Vankleek Hill fairgrounds on Friday, November 24, 2023.

A home-style turkey dinner, prepared by the Knox Church Board of Managers, will be served at 7:45 pm. A wine and cheese kicks off the evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be a silent auction with donations going to a bursary for a Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute graduate in 2024. There are games and prizes to be won, note the organizers.

Advance tickets are a must and are on sale at The Review offices at 76 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill or from Al and Melody Nixon at 613-678-0341.