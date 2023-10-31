As of Monday, October 30, 2023, the Hawkesbury Water Tower will be taken out of service for scheduled maintenance for an approximate period of two weeks. Although this maintenance will not impact delivery of water from Hawkesbury to Vankleek Hill and L’Orignal, citizens are asked to refrain from drawing large quantities of drinking water from the distribution system. Additionally, citizens may experience pressure fluctuations with the possibility of discoloured water because the water distribution system will be directly fed by the high-lift pumps at the Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

Please note that these situations will have no harmful effect on your health. If you experience discoloured water, leave the cold-water taps running until the water returns clear. This should not take longer than five minutes. If you experience significantly low (or high) water pressure, please contact Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) at 800-342-6442 at any time.

Champlain Township will send a communication once the Water Tower maintenance is completed.