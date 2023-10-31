The fifth annual edition of La Baie Run, which was held at L’Orignal Municipal Park on Saturday, July 29, was once again a huge success, raising $19,260 for the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation’s campaign, There’s No Place Like Home.

Pictured in the attached cheque presentation photo are (from left to right): Erin Tabakman (Executive Director, HGH Foundation), Sébastien Lalonde, Geneviève Thibodeau and Patrick Lalonde (all three are members of the organizing committee of La Baie Run), and Ginette Labelle (Board Member, HGH Foundation).

La Baie Run has now raised a total of $130,000 to help bring new specialty services to HGH!

This year’s edition was presented by Gold sponsors: Green Beaver, Harden, Tulmar, and Ivaco Rolling Mills. Thank you to all of the sponsors for their support!

The Teams Challenge, a competition which encourages a group of individuals to fundraise together, was won by the team at École Saint-Jean-Baptiste in L’Orignal.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the help of our sponsors and 80 volunteers. A big thanks to them! We are looking forward to seeing you all again end-July 2024!” La Baie Run organizer Patrick Lalonde said.

“La Baie Run is the ultimate example of a community behind its hospital. We are filled with gratitude for the organizing committee, the generous sponsors and all participants, who have all come together yet again to make a difference for patients at HGH. Thank you for this wonderful gift!” remarked HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman.