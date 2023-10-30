Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are looking for two suspects connected with a theft that occurred at a business in Limoges.

Between September 10 and September 18, two unknown males attended a business on Limoges Road and stole items with a value of more than $3,500.

Assistance is being sought from the public in identifying the persons of interest with the following descriptions:

The first male is described as:

Caucasian

Between 25 and 35 years-old

Medium build

Dirty blond beard and hair

Wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on it, a grey long sleeve shirt under the t-shirt, black pants with red stripes, and blue Adidas running shoes

The second male is described as:

Caucasian

Between 50 and 60 years-old

Medium build

Wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, and grey shoes

If you or anyone you know are aware of the male’s identity or have any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Suspect 1 as captured on a security camera. Photo: OPP Suspect 2 as captured on a security camera. Photo: OPP

