A driver is deceased as a result of a vehicle collision in Clarence-Rockland.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department responded to a collision on County Road 17. Initial information indicated that an eastbound passenger vehicle struck a pickup truck.

The 72-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 27-year-old driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 17 was closed for several hours.

With the assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.