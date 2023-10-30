A driver is deceased as a result of a vehicle collision in Clarence-Rockland.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department responded to a collision on County Road 17. Initial information indicated that an eastbound passenger vehicle struck a pickup truck.
The 72-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 27-year-old driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
County Road 17 was closed for several hours.
With the assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.