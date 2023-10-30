The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) is encountering challenges while planning two major road projects in Glengarry.

The most recent report from the Transportation Services Department explains counties staff and North Glengarry staff have been working with a design consultant to make progress on the preliminary design package for the reconstruction of part of Main Street in Alexandria. The report further explains that because of various delays associated with obtaining more data and information necessary for the design, the project is behind schedule. The current schedule anticipates the project will be ready to go to tender in April 2024. The delays are the result of necessary data-gathering activities on the part of the counties and township and are not due to any error or lack of action by the design consultant. SDG staff and township staff intend to meet with North Glengarry Council to provide an update on the detailed design.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

County Road 22 challenges

Land issues continue to affect planning for the reconstruction of County Road 22 in the Maxville area.

According to a report from the SDG Transportation Services Department, the counties design consultant has initiated efforts to coordinate planning involving all affected utilities. However, the counties have been unable to move forward with offers to secure the land required to widen the road. A surveyor has been engaged with the Ontario Land Registry Office (LRO) for several months to clear up historical land exchanges, lot descriptions, and ownership. The Transportation Services Department report claims the LRO does not prioritize this type of work and has undergone staffing changes. Counties staff are expecting to have the draft road widening plans prepared by the surveyor and offers of land purchase from property owners will then be prioritized immediately.