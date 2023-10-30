Remembrance Day, November 11, is approaching and many communities across Prescott-Russell, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and Argenteuil will be having ceremonies to remember those who fought or died defending Canada and to commemorate the men and women who have served in Canada’s military during times of war and peace.

Before Remembrance Day

Ceremonies will take place in advance of Remembrance Day in the following communities:

Alfred, Saturday, November 4, 2 p.m. at the cenotaph on St-Philippe Street in the centre of the village.

Maxville, Saturday November 4 at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph on Mechanic Street.

Casselman, Sunday, November 5 at 10 a.m. at 718 Principale Street.

L’Orignal, Sunday November 5 at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph beside the entrance to the park on Front Road.

Vankleek Hill, Sunday November 5 at 2 p.m. at the cenotaph on Main Street beside the post office.

Remembrance Day, Saturday November 11

The following communities will have Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday, November 11:

Alexandria, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph on Main Street North.

Brownsburg, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph

Casselman, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph

Dalkeith, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph on County Road 23.

Hawkesbury, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph on Cartier Boulevard.

Lachute, 11 a.m. at the cenotaph beside the town hall.

If your community is having a public Remembrance Day ceremony and it is not on the list, please contact us at [email protected] so it may be added.