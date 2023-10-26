The L’Orignal standpipe (water storage tank) will be receiving an exterior makeover.

The work includes the rehabilitation of the existing water storage standpipe located at 675 Front St. West in L’Orignal, ON, including but not limited to scaffolding and hoarding to completely remove existing standpipe exterior coatings and reapply new exterior coating, complete removal and recoating of standpipe interior, and miscellaneous site safety upgrades. On the same day, and shortly after the closing time, the tenders will be opened and the total tendered amount will be read publicly by the Township

Sealed tenders, which shall be clearly marked as to contents, will be received by the Township of Champlain, 948 Pleasant Corner Road East, Vankleek Hill, Ontario until: 2:00 p.m., local time, on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023.

The tender documents may be obtained online through MERX, commencing Wednesday October 18th, 2023. Tenderers are to obtain all project information and addenda through MERX. Electronic documents may be downloaded from Merx. Electronic plan takers will need to contact the Engineer to be added to the plan taker’s list.

A Non-mandatory job showing will be held on November 1st, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the L’Orignal Standpipe (address noted above).

Each tender must be accompanied by a tender deposit in the form of a certified cheque, bank draft or bid bond for minimum of 10% of the total tendered amount, made payable to the Township of Champlain.

Tenders are subject to a formal contract being prepared and executed. The Township of Champlain, at its own discretion, reserves the right to accept or reject any compliant or noncompliant tender and advises that the lowest or any tender will not necessarily be accepted.

Questions will be received until end of day November 10th, 2023, and shall be sent in writing to the Engineer. The Township reserves the right to distribute any and all questions (anonymously) and answers pertaining to this tender by addenda. The final addendum, if applicable, will be posted to MERX on November 13th, 2023. The contractor is responsible for monitoring and obtaining any project addenda until project closing.

Information: champlain.ca/tenders

Engineer: Eric Ming, P.Eng. – EVB Engineering

800 Second St. West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H6

Telephone : 613-935-3775 x340

Email: [email protected]

Funding for rehabilitation of the L’Orignal standpipe was included in Champlain Township’s 2023 budget, with an anticipated $1.3 million in government funding to offset the $1.8 million in expected costs.