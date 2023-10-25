Drivers travelling between Lachute and St-Jerôme on Autoroute 50 should be prepared for a major detour on October 27 and 28.

The Ministère des transports du Québec (MTQ) advises Autoroute 50 will be completely closed while maintenance work is done on a railroad crossing. Autoroute 50 will be closed in both directions between Route 148 (Route Arthur-Sauvé) in Mirabel and Route 329 (Chemin Félix-Touchette) in Lachute. The access ramps to Autoroute 50 eastbound from Route 329 and the access ramps to Autoroute 50 westbound from Route 148 will also be closed.

The estimated time period of the highway closure is from 7 p.m. on October 27 to 12 p.m. on October 28.

Drivers may follow a detour route along Route 158. Traffic congestion is expected. The MTQ recommends drivers allow extra time to reach their destinations. For updates, dial 511, or check https://www.quebec511.info/ online.