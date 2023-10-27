An organization that offers programs and services to francophones with autism across the region will be receiving $43,000 in funding from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR).

On Wednesday, October 25, representatives of Regroupement Autisme Prescott-Russell (RAPR) appeared before UCPR council to request assistance for what is being described as a precarious financial situation.

RAPR Administrator Chantal Lavergne explained the not-for-profit organization has existed for 10 years, and operates four programs for children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum. The services include a Saturday program and a Sunday respite program to benefit parents and other caregivers. RAPR has 19 part-time employees and serves individuals aged four to 33 from each UCPR municipality.

Lavergne told council that RAPR has a deficit of $43,000, amid efforts to reduce its expenses. She requested $20,000 from the UCPR and emphasized the organization is planning to restructure its services and become financially self-sustaining.

Warden Normand Riopel said he understands the situation and needs RAPR is facing.

Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie expressed appreciation for the work RAPR does.

Lajoie. Appreciates work they are doing and referred to her own experience as a parent of a child with autism.

“It’s quite a journey,” she remarked.

“Parents need support,” Lajoie added.

The Nation Mayor Francis Brière referred to his own perspective as a secondary school teacher.

“To me, $20,000 is peanuts for such an impact on these families,” he said.

Both Brière and Lajoie said they would even support granting the complete $43,000 to RAPR.

“I am 100 per cent in agreement with my colleagues,” said Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux said regional governments are under increased pressure to fund services outside their usual scope of responsibility because they are not being adequately funded at the provincial or federal level.

“We have to subsidize programs that were not technically our responsibility in the past,” Leroux said.

Zanth asked about services for anglophones with autism. Lavergne responded that there is a local shortage of services for francophones with autism.

Zanth agreed but said as a regional government, the UCPR should be ensuring they fund bilingual programs.

Council agreed to discuss while examining the draft 2024 UCPR budget later in that day’s session. When that time arrived, there was unanimous support for providing the full $43,000 to cover RAPR’s deficit.

Budget discussion

During the budget discussion, Leroux was the first to suggest modifying the amounts of funding being allocated to other not-for-profit organizations so funding for RAPR could also be allocated. Lajoie expressed her agreement with the suggestion.

Zanth said the issue of organizations requesting funding from the UCPR is not going to go away and preparations for those requests should be in place.

Lajoie said she had met with a RAPR representative in Casselman and is pleased with the creativity and drive the organization demonstrates.

“If they don’t get the funding, then they’re going to have to cut programming,” Lajoie cautioned.

She said if the UCPR grants the full amount RAPR requires, it would give the organization more time to restructure.

Zanth agreed. “The goal is to get them out of the negative,” he said.

Council agreed to have the full $43,000 for RAPR included in the final draft of the 2024 UCPR budget.