Residents of a street in L’Orignal say some people are driving too fast through their neighbourhood.

Front Road and King Street (County Road 24) are main routes through the village, and most of the properties along the road are residential. A major reconstruction project on King Street is nearing completion and residents say some traffic is still travelling too fast through the work zone where the road has had a gravel surface in recent months. The speed limit along the road is 50 kilometres per hour.

Justin Bromberg has lived on Front Road near where it becomes King Street for four years. Many of the homes in the area are close to the street. He said the sound of speeding vehicles has woken him up at night and the construction zone has not slowed some drivers down.

“I’ve seen cars just drive right through it,” Bromberg said.

He added that when the construction project necessitated a temporary traffic light, it helped slow vehicles down. Bromberg wonders if speed bumps or photo radar could be considered for the area.

“Unless people know they’re going to pay a hefty fine, there’s no deterrent,” he remarked.

Early in the morning on October 5, a heavy truck speeding through the area struck a temporary fire hydrant. Bromberg said it is fortunate no one was hurt.

“Luckily, it was only a fire hydrant,” he commented.

“There’s no justifiable reason to be going that fast,” Bromberg added.

He described excessive speed on Front Road and King Street in L’Orignal as a daily issue and emphasized a solution is required.

Resident Marc-André Amyot is also concerned about the speed. He has lived in the neighbourhood for six years and has two young children. He said it is often the same vehicles which are travelling at excessive speeds of what he estimates are up to 75 kilometres per hour.

An electronic speed limit sign which warns westbound drivers if they are exceeding the speed limit already exists near Amyot’s home. However, he would like to see other measures taken to address the problem.

“Put in some speed bumps,” Amyot suggested, noting even temporary ones could suffice. He said there are

Residents are considering starting a petition to bring the speeding problem on Front Road and King Street in L’Orignal to get the attention of Champlain Township and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell so solutions may be implemented.