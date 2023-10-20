Township of Alfred Parks and Recreation staff have busy at Chesser Park in Plantagenet creating a space where residents can one day pick fruit and berries for a free snack.

It is being described as a foraging space and will include apple, crabapple, walnut, and hackberry trees, and raspberry, blueberry, blackcurrant, and blackberry bushes.

Harber’s Greenhouses and Forestry and Les Serres M. Quenneville Greenhouses provided the bushes, trees, and labour for the forage area project at Chesser Park in Plantagenet.

Newly planted fruit trees and bushes at Chesser Park in Plantagenet. Township of Alfred and Plantagenet photo