Tulmar Safety Systems, a leading provider of safety and protection solutions with a production facility in Hawkesbury, has marked the beginning of its new fiscal year with a strategic meeting of its leadership team. The meeting showcased remarkable achievements from the previous year, including substantial growth with existing clients and a notable increase in its portfolio with the addition of a record number of new international clients.

During the meeting, Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin announced that the Province of Ontario, through the Eastern Ontario Development Fund, will provide substantial support to Tulmar Safety Systems for the acquisition of specialized equipment. This equipment will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s ability to serve its growing international clientele effectively.

The financial backing from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund underscores the provincial government’s commitment to fostering innovation, job creation, and economic growth within the region. Tulmar Safety Systems’ expansion efforts align perfectly with these objectives and reflect the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge safety solutions to clients around the world.

To close the meeting on a powerful note, attendees had the privilege of hearing from Major General (Retired) David Fraser, one of Canada’s most highly decorated soldiers. General Fraser delivered a captivating address emphasizing the importance of adaptability and assertiveness in today’s rapidly changing global landscape. His insights resonated strongly with Tulmar’s strengths of innovation, resilience, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

“We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone as we begin our new fiscal year,” said Tulmar Safety Systems Chief Executive Officer Patrick Tallon.

“The support from the Province of Ontario will enable us to continue our mission of providing world-class safety solutions to our international clients. We are grateful for the trust our clients and partners have placed in us, and we look forward to achieving even greater success in the year ahead,” he commented.

Tulmar Safety Systems is poised for a year of continued growth, innovation, and global impact, further solidifying its position as a leader in the safety and protection industry.