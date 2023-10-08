The wet weather on Saturday, October 7, did not stop the St-André-d’Argenteuil community from presenting what has become a fall tradition.

The fifth annual Argenteuil Pumpkin Festival took place at Parc de Carillon included displays of pumpkins large and small, live entertainment, a vendor’s market, and family-friendly activities.

The various large pumpkins on display at Parc de Carillon were transported from various places around Québec, including as far away as Coaticook in the Eastern Townships. St-André-d’Argenteuil Mayor Stephen Matthews said that hopefully next year, the Argenteuil Pumpkin Festival will be part of the official circuit of giant pumpkin competitions where growers bring them to be weighed for prizes.

Pumpkin Festival photos by James Morgan

Decorating pumpkins Celtic entertainment