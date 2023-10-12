Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers arrested two men on Wednesday, October 11 in connection with a series of break-ins in the MRCs of Papineau, Argenteuil and Laurentides.

32-year-old Patrick PizzardiI, and 25-year-old Timothy Cosgrove, 25 years old, appeared in court on October 11 and were to return to court on October 12 for further proceedings. They could face charges of breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property.

Two searches were carried out by police on Rue Woodbine and Rue Morissette Sud, in Brownsburg-Chatham. Police seized two ATVs, a truck, and a motorcycle.

The arrest of the suspects enabled the resolution of more than 10 cases affecting the three MRCs.