A major construction project in Grenville continues.

At the village council meeting on October 2, Director-General Alain Léveillé said the $5 million job of reconstructing the walls of the historic Grenville Canal near its western terminus is on budget and will be completed by the end of June next year.

The canal has been closed to boat traffic for many years because the stone walls were deteriorating and posing a safety risk to any vessels passing by. The walls are being completely reconstructed to include boat mooring areas, new sidewalks, and stairs allowing people to access the water for boating or fishing. Part of Rue du Canal Nord is also being reconstructed. The Québec government and federal government have each contributed $2.5 million to the project.

The Grenville Canal construction project began in August, 2022. Work has largely been suspended during the winter months.

The reconstructed walls of the Grenville Canal have ramps and stairs to give people access to the water. Photo: James Morgan