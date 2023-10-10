Residents of Hawkesbury, Champlain, and East Hawkesbury had the opportunity to get rid of toxic items from their properties on Saturday, October 7. The annual Hawkesbury and Area Joint Recycling Committee held its annual Household Hazardous Waste collection at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hawkesbury. There was a steady line of cars which stopped and were emptied of poisonous products by student and staff volunteers from École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury. Personnel from GFL were on site to supervise the storage and transport of the items which are taken away for safe disposal or reprocessing. Some of the items being collected included motor oil and other automotive fluids, garden pesticides, batteries, and paint.

The Hawkesbury and Area Joint Recycling Committee also reminds residents that some household hazardous waste items may be taken for disposal to certain local retailers during the entire year. The following retailers participate in household hazardous waste recycling programs for the following products.

Paint

Hawkesbury Lumber Supply Co. Ltd. (Home Hardware), Alexander Siversky Street, Hawkesbury

Household batteries

Battery recycling drop off boxes are located at the Jean Coutu store on Main Street in Hawkesbury, Canadian Tire in Hawkesbury, Staples in Hawkesbury, Vankleek Hill Home Hardware, and Groupe Godin RONA on Front Road between Hawkesbury and L’Orignal.

Electronic waste

Drop off locations are located at Staples in Hawkesbury and at Recycle-Action, at 1301 Spence Avenue in Hawkesbury.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection photos by James Morgan

Dumping motor oil into barrels for safe disposal