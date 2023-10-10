The camping season has ended at most area campgrounds, and it has ended for good at the municipal campground in L’Orignal. On March 22, 2023, Champlain Township council approved the closure of the seasonal campground beside the municipal beach at the end of the 2023 season. The township has decided to use the campground area as further greenspace in the park. The facility had also been losing $39,000 per year since 2019.

According to the most recent report from Champlain Township Director of Recreation Sydney Collard, the people who have trailers at the L’Orignal campground are to have their sites cleaned up and cleared out by November 15. On October 5, there were 10 trailers remaining in the 54-site campground while abandoned decks and lawn furniture remained at other campsites.

Vacant campsites and a few trailers remaining at the L’Orignal campground. Photo: James Morgan