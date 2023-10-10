The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation wants to raise $988,000 and has requested the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) contribute $200,000 of it.

On September 27, HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman appeared before UCPR council and presented the request. She began by noting how between 2010 and 2013, the UCPR gave $200,000 donation to the foundation’s $7 million campaign associated with the reconstruction of the facility, which was officially opened in 2022.

Tabakman said 64 per cent of the current fundraising goal has already been achieved. The $200,000 request to the UCPR would be contributed over four years.

The Ontario government only funds public hospital building infrastructure and not medical equipment used inside public hospitals. Tabakman said HGH would like to use funds raised during the current campaign to purchase equipment for macular degeneration treatment, kidney stone treatment, and a new 3D mammography machine to replace the current 10-year-old machine.

Tabakman said the HGH foundation will be making campaign contribution requests to other nearby municipalities in Ontario and Québec served by HGH.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux doubted many Russell residents use HGH as their local hospital. He expressed interest to know how many residents from each UCPR municipality use HGH.

“Winchester is 20 minutes away from us,” remarked Leroux. He said the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital is also requesting a donation from Russell Township.

Tabakman said HGH is still planning to establish a second hospital in Casselman, which would attract residents of Russell Township.

Council approved a motion to discuss the funding request from the HGH Foundation during the 2024 budget preparation process.