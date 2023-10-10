Local governments in Prescott-Russell have approved a request to declare violence against women as an epidemic which is harmful to the health of families in rural communities.

The request came from the Maison Interlude House (MIH) women’s shelter, Leadership Féminin Prescott-Russell, and Victim Services Prescott-Russell.

On September 27, United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council adopted a resolution declaring violence against women as an epidemic and Champlain Township council adopted a resolution on September 28.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux said violence against women is a problem across the entire Province of Ontario. He also moved that the provincial government also declare it an epidemic and more seriously address the issue. His motion was seconded by Alfred and Plantagenet Mayor Yves Laviolette.

Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie said that municipality’s council has already adopted the resolution. She said there are still issues with not only violence against women in society, but also a mentality against women. Lajoie does not want to see efforts to address these problems fade away once the Ontario government receives news of municipalities adopting the resolutions.

UCPR council also agreed to circulate the resolution and request for support among all municipalities across Ontario.

Clarence-Rockland mayor Mario Zanth said some councils may not approve it, but emphasized the benefit of having all 444 municipalities in Ontario be aware of the cause. He also indicated hope for collaboration from Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin.

“This is a provincial issue. The province needs to deal with it,” commented Leroux.

The resolution also calls for a previous coroner’s inquest in Renfrew County which identified violence against women to be acknowledged as relevant to all communities.

At the September 28 Champlain Township council meeting, the motion to approve the resolution declaring violence against women as an epidemic was moved by Councillor Ginette Clément and seconded by Councillor Sarah Bigelow.