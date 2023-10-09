The Vankleek Hill Christmas Porch Tour returns this year on Saturday, November 18, from 10 am to 4 pm. This year’s event will include five professionally-decorated porches, with outside vendors at each location.

As always, other popular venues in town, such as Arbor Gallery, the Vankleek Hill Museum and other locations will be open for business with themed offerings for the public. A quilt show will take place inside Trinity United Church, with the Vankleek Hill Quilt Guild displaying quilts inside the church. In the meantime, vendors will be selling vintage and new, handmade Christmas decor items in the church hall. Church organizations are also hosting bake tables and light refreshments.

On the same day, The Review presents Tea & Christmas Treasures, an everything-Christmas extravaganza at three local church halls: St. John’s Anglican Church Hall (5845 Highway 34), Trinity United Church Hall (14 Mill Street) and the Golden Age Club Hall at 122 Bond Street. Anyone who has surplus Christmas decor items for sale, from trees to ornaments, wreaths to figurines, is welcome to book a space and set up shop for the day.

In addition to the quilt show happening inside Trinity United Church, a bake sale and tea will take place inside St-Gregoire Church, located at 137 Higginson Street.

Tea and Christmas Treasures organizer Louise Sproule emphasizes that holiday items only should be part of this sale, as it is not a craft show.

“The example we like to give is that hand-made Christmas ornaments are perfect for this sale, but if you make clothing to sell, that would work better at the Christmas Craft Show, to take place at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre the last weekend in November. Tea and Christmas Treasures is for Christmas decor items, Christmas goodies (edibles) and everything Christmas (like placemats, handmade tablecloths, etc.” says Sproule.

To book and prepay for your vendor space at one of the church halls, call The Review at 1-877-678-3327 and speak with Alison or email: [email protected]. One space, which includes one table, costs $30 and must be prepaid, says Sproule.

The Christmas Porch Tour is organized by Erin Dawson, owner of Jade Garden Flowers & Gifts and by Rebecca Bradley, owner of Pink Bow Tie, under the auspices of the Vankleek Hill Business and Merchant Association. Porch Tour tickets, which include a map and the Gnome Scavenger Hunt entry form, cost $25 per person. Each ticket holder is entitled to a holiday cocktail at the Windsor Tavern and a Beavertail® pastry from the Beavertail kiosk. Vouchers are part of Porch Tour tickets.

Porch Tour tickets are on sale at Pink Bow Tie at 22 Main Street East (613-678-3223) and at Jade Garden, 85 Main Street East (613-678-6008). Note that this event requires advance tickets.

Admission to the church halls is free.