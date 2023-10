On Friday, October 6, 17 Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) students used tractors as their transportation to and from school. It was the school’s annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. The event has become a yearly tradition for VCI students who live on farms.

