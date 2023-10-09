On Friday, October 6, 17 Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) students used tractors as their transportation to and from school. It was the school’s annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. The event has become a yearly tradition for VCI students who live on farms.

Photos by James Morgan

Left to right: Nathan Hatz, Gavin Easterbrook, Ryder Hatz, and Clayton Mode Left to right: Hannah Jackl and brother Lukas Jackl (wearing chicken hat). Left to right: Kaelan MacLaren and sister Alexa MacLaren Left to right: Sydney Mode and brother Clayton Mode Jack Santerre A modified 1944 Allis Chalmers