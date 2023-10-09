On Friday, October 6, 17 Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) students used tractors as their transportation to and from school. It was the school’s annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. The event has become a yearly tradition for VCI students who live on farms.
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
