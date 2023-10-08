Loisirs Grenville, which is the village’s recreation committee, held the Course de Canal run on Saturday, October 7. Fortunately, the rain held off when most of the races began at Parc Desforges in the centre of Grenville. There were 10-kilometre, five-kilometre, three kilometre, and one kilometre races following streets and recreational paths. One of the organizers, Caroline Lahaie, said 120 people registered to participate.

Course de Canal photos by James Morgan

10 kilometre runners leaving the starting line. At back: Mélissa Léveillé, Rémi Léveillé, Caroline Larochelle. Front, Charlie Martineau, Louis Martineau Bruno St-Pierre, Florence Berniquez, Joanne St-Pierre, Olivier Berniquez Julien Vaillancourt, Nelly Michaud, Stéphanie Michaud