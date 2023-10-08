Loisirs Grenville, which is the village’s recreation committee, held the Course de Canal run on Saturday, October 7. Fortunately, the rain held off when most of the races began at Parc Desforges in the centre of Grenville. There were 10-kilometre, five-kilometre, three kilometre, and one kilometre races following streets and recreational paths. One of the organizers, Caroline Lahaie, said 120 people registered to participate.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
