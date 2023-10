Volunteers from the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank were busy bagging groceries at Asselin Your Independent Grocer during the afternoon of Sunday, October 8. The volunteers were accepting cash donations for the food bank which are used to purchase food for clients. Volunteers Jeanne Charlebois and Robert Lefebvre share a laugh between customers. Volunteer Johanne Portelance was busy bagging groceries in the background.

Volunteers from the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank were bagging groceries for cash donations on October 8. Jeanne Charlebois and Robert Lefebvre share a laugh between customers. Volunteer Johanne Portelance was busy bagging groceries in the background. Photo: James Morgan

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.