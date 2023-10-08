Volunteers from the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank were busy bagging groceries at Asselin Your Independent Grocer during the afternoon of Sunday, October 8. The volunteers were accepting cash donations for the food bank which are used to purchase food for clients. Volunteers Jeanne Charlebois and Robert Lefebvre share a laugh between customers. Volunteer Johanne Portelance was busy bagging groceries in the background.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
TOP STORIES
- Alfred area campground renters face steep rate increasesThe rent has increased at a campground near Alfred, and many of the seasonal tenants are not pleased. In 2022, Evergreen Camping and Resort on Highway 17 between Alfred and Plantagenet changed ownership and became … Read more
- Truck hits hydrant in L’Orignal construction zoneHomes and businesses in a large part of L’Orignal were without water again for much of Thursday, October 5 due to a vehicle collision in the construction zone on Main Street. According to Champlain Township, … Read more