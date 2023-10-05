Homes and businesses in a large part of L’Orignal were without water again for much of Thursday, October 5 due to a vehicle collision in the construction zone on Main Street.

According to Champlain Township, at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, a flatbed tractor-trailer struck a fire hydrant at the corner of King and Peter streets, causing a major leak in the water system. The township reported that the driver of the truck did not stop and remain at the scene.

The hydrant was part of the temporary bypass network for the watermain work being done on King Street and the main line feeding all of L’Orignal west of River Lane. The leak meant that all of L’Orignal west of River Lane was without water until repairs could be made. Construction crews were busy most of the day on Thursday repairing the damage.

Champlain Township made water available for affected residents at 550 Front Road during the repair period. Service was restored late Thursday afternoon.

According to Champlain Township, the accident on October 5 expedited the tie-in to the new water main originally planned for the following week and would instead be performed on October 5.

The October 5 collision was the second disruption to water service in L’Orignal in three days. On Tuesday, October 4, repairs also had to be made to the water main on King Street.

According to the Champlain Township Department of Public Works report presented to council on September 28, the King Street reconstruction project in L’Orignal is scheduled for completion by the end of October as originally planned. During the past week, crews have been installing new concrete curbs and sidewalks along the road.

However, several L’Orignal residents are not pleased about the ongoing construction, and disruptions to water service. On social media Thursday, they were indicating they may appear before township council and inquire further about the status and completion of the work.

The King Street reconstruction in L’Orignal has resulted in a detour lasting several months following other village streets. The cost of the project is $4,455,491.70.

The site of the damaged water main at the corner of Peter and King Streets. Photo: James Morgan Sidewalk and curb installation on King Street in front of the courthouse in L’Orignal. Photo: James Morgan