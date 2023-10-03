Students and staff at Grenville Elementary School raised more than $4,599 on Friday, September 29 in support of cancer research when the school held its Terry Fox Walk. The walk followed the path beside the Ottawa River and Grenville Canal.
About The Author
Submitted
This content has been submitted to The Review. If you have content to submit click here. | Click Here to subscribe to The Review today!
TOP STORIES
- River Lane sewage back-ups should be solvedChamplain council approved a plan to solve the sewage back-ups occurring at residences on River Lane in L’Orignal. At its most recent regular meeting on September 28, council reviewed a Public Works report which included … Read more
- Parents unhappy with Champlain childcare planA decision by Champlain Township council to divest itself of childcare services has upset many parents. The selection of a French-language service provider by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est Ontarien (CSDCEO) to … Read more