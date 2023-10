Students and staff at Grenville Elementary School raised more than $4,599 on Friday, September 29 in support of cancer research when the school held its Terry Fox Walk. The walk followed the path beside the Ottawa River and Grenville Canal.

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.