An exhibition of art that blurs the lines between earth and sky will open October 5 at the Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill. The solo exhibition by Christine Lenoir Godin titled INFINIGRIS experiments with what Godin describes as “greying down colours” to counteract what she describes as “the blinding blasts of strident colours in neon … which keep solitude at bay.”

Godin has painted for 60 years. “My creative passion is bound in the fate of the earth and of the path women walk in our societies of so called ‘free’ choice,” she says. “I seek to walk between heaven and earth where lines melt and softly guide one to the Zen contemplation of void, in quiet grey.” She uses a wide range of media, including graphite, charcoal, inks, watercolours, pastels, mixed media and acrylics.

Godin describes her style as impressionist/abstract. She has studied fine arts at Concordia University, as a non-paying student/observer at the Vancouver School of Art, and earned a Certificate in Art Fundamentals with the Ottawa School of Art, finishing the three year program in one year. Nevertheless, Godin considers herself a self-taught artist.

A return to Vankleek Hill

She has exhibited at several venues in the Ottawa area and in Montreal, including previous exhibitions at the Arbor Gallery. She will be on hand for the vernissage of INFINIGRIS on October 7 from 1 to 4 pm. The show runs until October 29, with an Artist Presentation taking place on that date between 1 and 3 pm.

“I paint with passion, from intuition, and with no preconceptions,” Godin says. “My works demand that viewers use imagination.” Visitors are encouraged to bring their own imaginations along.

Notice of change to gallery’s October calendar

“The October 26 concert with Geneviève Racette has been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control,” notifies Sylvie Bouchard of the gallery. “We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.

Dualities by Christine Lenoir Godin. Submitted photo