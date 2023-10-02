Sûreté du Québec officers in Argenteuil were involved in two chases on Sunday, October 1.

Chase and crash on Kilmar

At around 1 p.m. officers attempted to intercept a vehicle for speeding on the Route du Nord (Route 327) in Brownsburg-Chatham. The vehicle was traveling at 72 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour zone.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit took place, heading north on Route 327. The police gave the suspect some distance as they approached a residential area on Chemin de. Police lost sight of the vehicle, but as they approached a curve on Chemin Kilmar, they saw a cloud of dust and the wrecked vehicle in the trees. The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly caught by police.

A 45-year-old man from Montréal was arrested and later released. He will have to return to court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme and could face charges of fleeing and dangerous driving.

Early morning Lachute pursuit

Much earlier in the day at 12:30 a.m. on October 1, police were informed that a possibly intoxicated woman had just left a business on Avenue Bethany in Lachute. She was located at a business on Rue Principale. When a police officer tried to arrest the woman, she left quickly and the police officer had to quickly move out of the way outside to avoid being hit by her vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was lost from sight, but then located on Avenue d’Argenteuil. The driver refused to stop and a short chase followed until police intercepted the vehicle near Autoroute 50.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman, was arrested and then taken to the hospital for examination. She will have to return to court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme and could face charges of fleeing, dangerous driving, and assault with a weapon.