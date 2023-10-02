Russell Township has added three new historical plaques to its growing collection, marking significant milestones in the township’s rich history.

These additions bring the total number of historical plaques across the township to 16, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to delve into the captivating history that shaped the community.

The three new additions:

• The Saint-Jacques Bridge, an iconic landmark, has played a vital role in connecting communities for generations. This plaque celebrates its history and the countless stories that have unfolded on its sturdy structure.

• The Embrun Train Station stands as a testament to the township’s railway heritage. This plaque commemorates its significance as a hub of transportation and commerce in bygone eras.

• The Russell Weir has a huge impact on water management in the Township ensuring water levels stay consistent year-round.

Russell Township invites visitors and residents to embark on a journey through time by visiting these historical plaques.

To make this experience even more engaging, we encourage you to explore all 16 plaques scattered across the township. Discover the fascinating stories and events that have left a mark on the community.

An interactive map pinpointing the location of each plaque is available to help plan a route. This map and the complete list of all 16 historical plaques is available at www.russell.ca/historicalplaques.

Russell Township is committed to preserving and sharing its rich history with residents and visitors alike. These historical plaques serve as windows into the past, connecting the people and events that shaped the community.

Each bronze plaque has a historical photo and bilingual text describing the site’s historical significance. To recount complete stories, the township has added more information and photos for each plaque on its website. For more information about the historical plaque program and to access the interactive map, please visit www.russell.ca/historicalplaques.

If you know of a person, place, event, or object that you believe may be of historical significance to the Township of Russell, please let the township know!